BidaskClub Upgrades Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Criteo from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Criteo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Criteo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.54 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.09.

Get Criteo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $36.66.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $235.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.24 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.