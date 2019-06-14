BidaskClub Upgrades ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on ADTRAN to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $16.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $779.77 million, a P/E ratio of -34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.35. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. Analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.60%.

In other ADTRAN news, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 5,701 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $100,622.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,508.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ADTRAN by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

