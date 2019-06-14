BidaskClub Lowers Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OXFD stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,177. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $386.30 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.42. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $19.19.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 172.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $176,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,901.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 59,988.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

