BidaskClub Lowers Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Caretrust REIT from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on Caretrust REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Caretrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Caretrust REIT stock opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 15.94, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Caretrust REIT has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $25.54.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2,802.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 32,342 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the first quarter valued at about $14,557,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.
Caretrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.
