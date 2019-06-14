BidaskClub Downgrades Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TLND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talend from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Talend in a report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Talend in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a sell rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Talend from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.14.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 0.33. Talend has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 168.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Talend will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $166,905.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLND. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter worth about $43,247,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Talend by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,744,000 after purchasing an additional 835,482 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Talend by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,464,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,314,000 after purchasing an additional 498,916 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter worth about $23,973,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Talend by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 625,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,196,000 after purchasing an additional 372,916 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

