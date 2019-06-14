BidaskClub Downgrades HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HMSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of HMS in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on HMS in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of HMSY opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. HMS has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. HMS had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HMS will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Meredith W. Bjorck sold 7,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $243,392.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Meredith W. Bjorck sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $71,096.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,670 shares of company stock worth $5,662,198 in the last three months. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 34,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

