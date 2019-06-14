BidaskClub Downgrades CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) to Sell

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CECE. B. Riley started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Maxim Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.17 million, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $86.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dennis Sadlowski purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,361. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 508.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 19.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.