Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Stock Price Up 10%

Benton Resources Inc (CVE:BEX)’s share price rose 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 279,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 103,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and a P/E ratio of 4.23.

Benton Resources Inc, a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group, and other base metals. It owns interest in the Saganaga Lake/Q9 property located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; the Abernethy property located to the southwest of Kenora, Ontario; and the Cape Ray property located in southwestern Newfoundland.

