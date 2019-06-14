Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0085 on Top Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $5.60, $20.33 and $13.77. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $53,276.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000215 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

