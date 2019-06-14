BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) Shares Up 14%

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX)’s share price shot up 14% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $4.49. 461,935 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 234,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $476.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.69.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). BBX Capital had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $221.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.85 million. Research analysts predict that BBX Capital Corp will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 365,069 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 762,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 166,587 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBX Capital during the 1st quarter worth $948,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 106,023 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,330,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 82,695 shares during the period. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX)

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

