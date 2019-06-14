Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) had its target price reduced by Barclays from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of BHC stock opened at C$29.08 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of C$23.60 and a 12 month high of C$36.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion and a PE ratio of -6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 880.68.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.70 billion. Equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.7765312 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

