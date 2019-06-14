Barclays Downgrades National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTIOF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded National Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.25. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $51.95.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 19.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.508 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

