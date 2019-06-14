Barclays Begins Coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $164.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.06.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $130.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $113.52 and a 1-year high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $508.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 24.88%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

