B3Coin Market Cap Hits $932,677.00 (KB3)

B3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One B3Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, B3Coin has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. B3Coin has a total market cap of $932,677.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of B3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.79 or 0.01803625 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006820 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 3,768.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002392 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000847 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000133 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin Profile

B3Coin (KB3) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2016. B3Coin’s total supply is 747,472,927 coins. The official website for B3Coin is b3coin.io . B3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins and its Facebook page is accessible here

B3Coin Coin Trading

B3Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade B3Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase B3Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

