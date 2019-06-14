B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Position Raised by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,520,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,180 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial makes up 2.2% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of B. Riley Financial worth $25,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 813,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 32,855 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth $3,517,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded B. Riley Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Howard Weitzman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,508 shares of company stock worth $380,563 over the last 90 days. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,461. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $142.13 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

