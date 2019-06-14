B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Chico’s FAS’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

NYSE:CHS opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $434.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.90%.

In other news, Director Kimberly Roy Tofalli acquired 14,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $50,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,238 shares in the company, valued at $76,881.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,563,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,326,000 after acquiring an additional 602,025 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,071,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,383,000 after acquiring an additional 125,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,081,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,321,000 after acquiring an additional 334,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,193,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,708,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

