Axel Springer (OTCMKTS:AXELF) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Axel Springer (OTCMKTS:AXELF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axel Springer in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Axel Springer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

OTCMKTS AXELF opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. Axel Springer has a twelve month low of $56.14 and a twelve month high of $70.08.

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

