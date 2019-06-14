Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVTR. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.81.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. Avantor has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

