Aurora (AOA) Achieves Market Cap of $177.19 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 45.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. Aurora has a total market cap of $177.19 million and $42.21 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Aurora token can now be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Bitinka.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $726.67 or 0.08686629 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00041130 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001539 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012446 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00018663 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000604 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Aurora

AOA is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinEgg, Bitinka and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

