Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 46.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 41,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Ashland Global by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,730,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,582,000 after purchasing an additional 152,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ashland Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ashland Global by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 49,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Ashland Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.15.

Ashland Global stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $64.93 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

In other news, insider Peter Ganz sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $116,087.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $572,566.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $501,025.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,065 shares of company stock worth $1,189,252. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

