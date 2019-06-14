ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.47.

AHKSY stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

