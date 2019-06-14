ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARX. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.86.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARX stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.63. 700,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 22.86. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$6.56 and a 1 year high of C$15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$329.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$339.30 million. Analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.