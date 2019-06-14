ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 278.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 992 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in ANSYS by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ANSYS by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. grew its position in ANSYS by 4.0% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 74,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,687,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. Citigroup upped their price target on ANSYS from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on ANSYS to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.14.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $198.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $200.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 1,765 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total value of $320,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total transaction of $118,527.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,542 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,603. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

