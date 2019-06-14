AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.16

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 1097369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AU shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.
The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.55.
About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
