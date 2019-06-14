AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.16

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 1097369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AU shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,814,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $194,071,000 after buying an additional 2,020,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,706,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,556,000 after buying an additional 2,861,120 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,170,233 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,530,000 after buying an additional 93,995 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,057,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,056,000 after buying an additional 130,333 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 480.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after buying an additional 2,295,235 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

