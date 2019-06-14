ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANDRITZ AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:ADRZY opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. ANDRITZ AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. ANDRITZ AG/ADR had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANDRITZ AG/ADR will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, including turbines, generators, and additional equipment for hydro applications; pumps for water transport, irrigation of agricultural land, and applications in various industries; and turbogenerators for thermal power plants.

