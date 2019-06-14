Andra AP fonden Takes Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 61,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.3% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, CAO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 5,195 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $570,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,502.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Regnery sold 7,957 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $972,743.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,353.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $124.35 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $127.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

