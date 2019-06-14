Andra AP fonden Buys Shares of 43,800 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 43,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 862.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $177.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.35 and a 1-year high of $179.91.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 14.83%.

In related news, insider Aditya Dutt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $2,646,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,700.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ross Curtis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,503 shares in the company, valued at $16,036,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $5,922,600. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

