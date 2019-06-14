Analyzing Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) and CBTX (NYSE:CBTX)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.4% of Wells Fargo & Co shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of CBTX shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Co shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of CBTX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Wells Fargo & Co and CBTX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Co $101.06 billion 2.01 $22.39 billion $4.38 10.34 CBTX $137.51 million 5.35 $47.29 million $1.89 14.96

Wells Fargo & Co has higher revenue and earnings than CBTX. Wells Fargo & Co is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Wells Fargo & Co has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBTX has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and CBTX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Co 1 12 7 0 2.30 CBTX 0 2 0 0 2.00

Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus target price of $54.91, indicating a potential upside of 21.24%. CBTX has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.76%. Given CBTX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CBTX is more favorable than Wells Fargo & Co.

Dividends

Wells Fargo & Co pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Wells Fargo & Co pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBTX pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wells Fargo & Co has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Wells Fargo & Co is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Co and CBTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Co 22.59% 13.37% 1.25% CBTX 31.19% 10.14% 1.51%

Summary

Wells Fargo & Co beats CBTX on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services. As of February 7, 2019, it operated through 7,800 locations, 13,000 ATMs, and the Internet and mobile banking, as well as has offices in 37 countries and territories. Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans. It also provides treasury and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. operates 35 banking locations, including 19 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and 1 branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

