Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Avangrid (AGR)

6/13/2019 – Avangrid was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

6/7/2019 – Avangrid was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/6/2019 – Avangrid was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

6/4/2019 – Avangrid is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

5/29/2019 – Avangrid was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

5/20/2019 – Avangrid was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

5/14/2019 – Avangrid was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

4/29/2019 – Avangrid was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

4/25/2019 – Avangrid was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $52.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $53.00.

4/25/2019 – Avangrid was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

4/23/2019 – Avangrid was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

NYSE:AGR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.84. 37,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Avangrid Inc has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $54.18. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.12.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

