Analysts Set China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Price Target at $50.83

Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.65 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC cut shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get China Mobile alerts:

Shares of China Mobile stock opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. China Mobile has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $179.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.8863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from China Mobile’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.80. China Mobile’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in China Mobile by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,364,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,621,000 after buying an additional 1,009,613 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in China Mobile by 15.4% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,350,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $272,830,000 after buying an additional 712,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in China Mobile by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,577,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,434,000 after buying an additional 348,649 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China Mobile by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,230,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $266,683,000 after buying an additional 332,500 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in China Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at $12,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.