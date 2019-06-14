Analysts Expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Carter’s posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $6.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $741.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRI. DA Davidson began coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.15 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.92.

In other news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,880 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $412,638.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,843 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $308,124.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,223 shares of company stock worth $774,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 112.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 38.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,500. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.80%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

