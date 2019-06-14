Analysts Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Brokerages expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will report $2.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $9.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.95 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.18 billion to $9.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

R traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,309. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $79.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $71,489.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $92,255.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 115.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Ryder System by 238.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

