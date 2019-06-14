Analysts Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post $3.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.62 and the highest is $3.77. M&T Bank reported earnings of $3.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $14.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $15.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.85 to $15.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on MTB. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

In other news, insider Doris P. Meister sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $73,733.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,930.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Hickey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $674,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,036.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,509 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 972.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $166.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $180.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.