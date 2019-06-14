Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 20.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 509,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132,802 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $22,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Timken by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Timken by 5.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Timken by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Timken by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in Timken by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $48.32 on Friday. Timken Co has a fifty-two week low of $33.98 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Timken had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $979.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Timken Co will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

In other Timken news, insider Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $123,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $74,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 13,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $669,707.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,987 shares in the company, valued at $963,969.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TKR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

