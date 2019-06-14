American International Group Inc. Sells 413 Shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PJT. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 183,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $958.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. PJT Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $61.18.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $128.06 million for the quarter. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/american-international-group-inc-sells-413-shares-of-pjt-partners-inc-nysepjt.html.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Further Reading: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.