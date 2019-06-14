American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Position Lifted by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,026.9% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.41, for a total value of $156,646.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 11,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $947,250.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,145 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.80.

AEP stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $63.53 and a one year high of $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

