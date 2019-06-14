American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,555,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046,677 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for about 0.6% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $561,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. SRB Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $1,470,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 46,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $164.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $169.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. Cummins had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $269,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cummins from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.29 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.98.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

