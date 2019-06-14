Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ALTM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altus Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded Altus Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Shares of ALTM opened at $4.24 on Monday. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 221,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,336,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000.

About Altus Midstream

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.