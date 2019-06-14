AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 751 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,210,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Waste Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Management from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.11.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 42,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $4,552,532.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,779,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,518 shares in the company, valued at $995,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $113.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.96 and a 12 month high of $115.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.81%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

