AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WOR. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $48.57.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.32 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 9,750 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $393,997.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,231.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Davis sold 14,985 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $592,956.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,479.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

