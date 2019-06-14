Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Decreased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $15,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Raphael Pascaud sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $4,892,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,120,128.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $973,530.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,994,876.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,283 shares of company stock valued at $17,483,871 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.74. 7,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,934. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.93 and a fifty-two week high of $398.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Align Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.31.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

