Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) Position Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alder Biopharmaceuticals were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALDR. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,818,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 904,098 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG lifted its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,766,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,352,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 299,538 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,123,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 218,559 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 215,098 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP James B. Bucher sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $26,273.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,128.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of ALDR stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $959.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.78.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.47). Research analysts anticipate that Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

