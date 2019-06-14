Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Sold by New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.

New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 59.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 732,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,067,226 shares during the period. Affimed accounts for about 0.8% of New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s holdings in Affimed were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Affimed by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,730,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,869,000 after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Affimed by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,121,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 210,884 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 425,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 238,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 190,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 26,480 shares in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.17 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.99.

Shares of Affimed stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,575. The firm has a market cap of $207.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 3.09. Affimed NV has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 29.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Affimed NV will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

