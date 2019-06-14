Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $41.74.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 29,592 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,018,556.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,156,563.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

