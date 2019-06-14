Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires New Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3,181.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,009,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 978,966 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 96.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 106.09%.

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

In related news, SVP Edward Bicks sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $106,799.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $106,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $63,695.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,718. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

