Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 2,420 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.9% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5,652.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 100,090,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 98,350,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,846,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,203,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,208,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 441,792,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,469,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620,749 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,792,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,469,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620,749 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $642,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,493.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

