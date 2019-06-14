AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 234,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $14,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,177,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $60.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

