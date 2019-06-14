Advisor Group Inc. Buys 7,411 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 262,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after buying an additional 98,337 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc now owns 490,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 371,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 169,613 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 187,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $46.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $49.89.

