Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Advanced Technology Coin has a market capitalization of $125,712.00 and $241.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008140 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 25,760,091 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org . Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

