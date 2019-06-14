ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY remained flat at $$4.62 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.19. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

